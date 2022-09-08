D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,182.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 307,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,349,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

