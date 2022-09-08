D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 194,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,623,000 after purchasing an additional 536,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

