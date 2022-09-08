D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $295.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.95. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

