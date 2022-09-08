D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 94,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

