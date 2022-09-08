D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 276 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 618.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $96.12 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average is $99.53.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

