D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,563 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,535,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 569,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 204,045 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.