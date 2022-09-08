D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 519 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10.

