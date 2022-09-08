D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%.

