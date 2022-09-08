D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 317,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Logitech International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 24.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9782 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

