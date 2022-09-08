D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

