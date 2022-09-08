D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

