D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.1 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

