D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Guardant Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Guardant Health Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

