D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $332,000 Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 175.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $562.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

