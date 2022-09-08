D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $371,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after acquiring an additional 298,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

NYSE AJG opened at $186.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,117 shares of company stock worth $10,295,554. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

