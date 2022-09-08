D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $381,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WestRock Price Performance

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

