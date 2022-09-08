D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 174.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Traeger were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Traeger by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Traeger by 1,187.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Traeger

In related news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $107,705.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of COOK stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Traeger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. Traeger’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

