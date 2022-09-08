D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearfield Stock Performance

CLFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $98.79 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $130.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

