D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Graco were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE GGG opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 over the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.