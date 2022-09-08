D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.