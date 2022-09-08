D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $28.65 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

