D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $426,000 Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 107.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Stock Performance

OSPN opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneSpan Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.