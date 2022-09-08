D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $433,000 Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGRC opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

