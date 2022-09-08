D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $443,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 176,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

