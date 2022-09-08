D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $443,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,699 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 106,198 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average is $127.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.