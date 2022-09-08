D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

