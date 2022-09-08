D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,034,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,894,000 after purchasing an additional 279,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

