D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

ADPT stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

