D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

