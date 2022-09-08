D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $596.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

