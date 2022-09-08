D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after buying an additional 775,836 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,648,000 after purchasing an additional 491,719 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,071,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 457,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 433,551 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
WPM stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Featured Stories
