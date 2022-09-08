D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $316,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

