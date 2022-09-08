D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $332,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 218,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FMC by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

