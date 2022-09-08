D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $341,000 in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEF stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

