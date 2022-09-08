D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $335,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

