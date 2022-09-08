D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,382,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vivid Seats Stock Up 2.9 %
SEAT stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.35.
About Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
