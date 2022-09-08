D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,382,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAT stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

