D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.