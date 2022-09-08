D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 114 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $19,247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $10,735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $7,909,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $110.68 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.75.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 63.03%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

