D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,093 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CFG opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

