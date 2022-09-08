D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 450 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $198,767,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.3 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

