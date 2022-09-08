D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 905 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.99. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

