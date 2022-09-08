D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $13,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dutch Bros by 1,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $419,000.

In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648 over the last ninety days. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:BROS opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

