D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $208.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.64. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

