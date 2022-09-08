D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

