D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 79,507 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $111.94.

