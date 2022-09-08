D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,161 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,027,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,334,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 708,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,935,000 after buying an additional 91,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CL King lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

