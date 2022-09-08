D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,250 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,897.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

