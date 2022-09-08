D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,028 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

FLO opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

