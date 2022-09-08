D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,402 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $42.51 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

