D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 595 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Huntsman by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $9,414,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.